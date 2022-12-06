Donu to undergo surgery

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s forward Sesenieli Donu is back in the country and is expected to undergo surgery in Australia or New Zealand.

Donu was injured in their first pool match in Dubai against Japan and was out for the rest of the tournament.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor says after discussions with Fijiana 7s Coach Saiasi Fuli, the team travelled with the 12 players to South Africa.

O’Connor says Donu arrived safely in Fiji and will undergo surgery in Australia or NZ after her knee swelling has come down.

With Donu out, players like Verenaisi Bari, Ivamere Nabura, Talei Wilson and Younis Bese will have more game time.

The Cape Town 7s kicks off on Friday.