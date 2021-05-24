Donu, Talacolo and Rasaku impress in Dubai

Three Fijians who made their World Sevens Series debuts in Dubai were impressive based on the tournament statistics for both men and women.

Joseva Talacolo, Kaminieli Rasaku, and Sesenieli Donu are in the top six of the DHL Impact Player stats.

Fijiana Olympic bronze medalist, Donu, who was a revelation at the Tokyo Games marked her first World Series appearance with some interesting stats.

Donu is the fittest player in the team and she displayed a high work rate and good work ethic.

The mobile and aggressive forward from Vatukarasa village in Nadroga has been reaching levels 18 and 19 in the Yo-Yo tests and clocked 4 minutes 13 seconds in the bronco test.

The Yo-Yo test is a maximal aerobic endurance fitness test, involving running between markers placed 20 meters apart, at increasing speeds, until exhaustion.

In Dubai, Donu completed 14 tackles, made four offloads, three breaks, and 19 carries, she is second with 50 points behind Australia’s Charlotte Caslick.

For the men, Talacolo made the most number of tackles with 19, three line breaks, nine offloads, and 13 carries which makes him second overall with 59 points behind Ireland’s Terry Kennedy who has a total of 64.



Rasaku is another player with a promising future who looks set to cement the rover’s position after a solid debut.

The Navunimono villager from Verata in Tailevu has 54 points from 16 tackles, four breaks, and three offloads and he’s fourth on the men’s table.

The Fijiana will face France, Great Britain, USA and Ireland in the second Dubai 7s leg this weekend.

Our Fiji 7s side is pooled with Argentina, France and Spain.

You can watch the Dubai 7s LIVE on FBC TV.