Donu is one of the best forwards: Fuli

Fijiana 7s Head Coach Saiasi Fuli has dubbed Sesenieli Donu as one of the best forwards in women’s sevens rugby.

Fuli says Donu has proven in the past to be of the key players who delivers during crucial moments of the game.

This is why he has included the Olympics bronze medalist in his World Cup squad this weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the forwards combination of Donu, Raijeli Daveua, Vani Buleki and Vasiti Solikoviti will be a force to be reckoned with.

“You can be fit but wasting your energy defending, so that is why we are taking forwards like Sesenieli Donu, Reijeli Daveua, Vani Buleki, Vasiti, who retain, recover and get us that quality position.”

The team will meet Japan in its first match on Friday.