Dominion Brothers want to win back Under-21 title

Dominion Brothers team are gunning to win back the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s Under-21 title this year.

The Suva-based side won in 2020, but was dethroned last year by Ravuka Sharks.

A lot of sacrifices have been made over the last four weeks, and Dominion Captain Lazarus Douglas hopes it all pays off.

Lazarus says despite the lack of financial support, the team continues to persevere because of their love of the sport.

“The boys have what it takes to do it, sacrificing their holidays, just to come and train and improve their rugby skills.”

The tournament starts next Thursday at the ANZ Stadium with the women’s and U18-21 competitions.