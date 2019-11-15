Dominion Brothers to defend title against Black Heron Bua

Defending Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s U21 champion Dominion Brothers is through to the final of the main cup competition.

Dominion Brothers beat Wainidruki from Savusavu 7-0 to claim the first spot in the final.

They will defend their title against Black Heron Bua.

Black Heron Bua beat Vueticakau 10-7 in the second semifinal to claim a spot in the final.

The main prize money for the U21 cup competition is $1,800.