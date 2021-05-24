Dominion teams clash in U21 semi-final

Dominion Blue will go head to head with Dominion Reds in the first Semi-final of the Under 21 cup competition in the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Carnival.

In the second semi-final, Lion Heart will take on Saunivalu.

For the first plate semi-final, the Infinity Juice Fiji Selection side will play Navakawau.

Waitabu Brothers will take on Fiji Bitter Service in the second plate semi-final.

For the Women’s rugby, the DXC Seahawks will take on Northern Babas in the first cup semi-final.

Flying Vixen will take on Police Blue in the second cup semi-final.

In the Women’s plate semi-final, Holy Cross Women will go head to head with Natabua Women in the first game and the second one will see St Theresa play against Hot Spring Rugby.

The Senior Men’s eliminations are currently underway.