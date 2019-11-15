Dominion Brothers retains Under-21 title

Dominion Brothers has successfully defended the Under-21 title at the 13th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s.

They thrashed Black Heron Bua in the final 25 -0.

The side was undefeated in all their matches.

Dominion Brothers is also the current winners of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s U21 category and the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s U21 category.