Dominion Brothers out for redemption

The Dominion Brothers under-21 side have a chance at redemption after a narrow 19-12 win against Saunivalu in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s under-21 semi-final.

Saunivalu took a clean 7-0 lead in the first half.

Dominion Brothers turned the tables in the second dominating with three unanswered tries.

Saunivalu’s Panapasa Tuitaunivo scored the second try but it was not enough as Dominion secured their place in the top 2.