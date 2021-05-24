Dominion Brothers Blue a step away from title defense

Dominion Brothers Blue and Lion Heart will go head to head in the Under-21 cup final for the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki Parish 7s Carnival currently underway in Taveuni.

Dominion Brothers Blue beat Dominion Brothers Red 17-12 in the first semi-final match of the cup competition.

Dominion Brothers Blue are the current defending champions.

Lion Hearts from Naitasiri edged Saunivalu 7 – 5 to claim the second spot in the cup final.

The winner of the cup final will get to walk away with $1,800.

The runner up will get $900.