Dominion Brothers anticipate tough competition

Defending Under-20 Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s champs Dominion Brothers are looking forward to a tough competition in the next three days.

Team Manager Savenaca Lutu says their main goal is to do better than the last competition they played in.

Dominion Brothers recently won the Savusavu 7s last month as well as the Marist 7s in September.

Lutu says they will take each game as it comes and they are looking forward to a good three days of rugby.

The team consists of players from secondary schools that have participated in the Dean’s competition in the past couple of years.

There are 32 under 20 teams participating in the Wairiki 7s this year.

The U20 competition will be held at the Waiyevo ground today.