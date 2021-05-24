Home

Sevens

Dominion Brothers address weaknesses

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 17, 2022 6:30 am
Dominion Brothers. [Source: HPA Dominion Brothers]

After the first leg of the Fun Flavour Super Sevens Series, the Dominion Brothers have a fair idea of where their weaknesses lies.

The side finished ninth in Sigatoka and hopes their performance improves for a better ranking after the Nadi tournament this weekend.

Player and fly-half, Benio Radike says they have to be more competitive at the ruck.

Article continues after advertisement

“In the breakdown of the rucks, we are not fast enough in the breakdowns. Also our defensive work was weak so we’ll try and improve on that.”

Radike says they have been vigorously addressing these areas in the last two weeks of training.

The Dominion Brothers are in Pool B with Police Blue, Fire and Uluinakau.

You can watch all the action of the tournament live and exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

