Discipline addressed for second leg of Super Series

Fiji Rugby is in the process of addressing issues of discipline during local 7s tournaments.

Following the number of red cards copped at the first leg of the Super 7s Series, the union has held workshops with coaches for the past weeks.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says they have analyzed stats and tackles from the first leg.

O’Connor says they are working with national coach Gareth Baber on better ways to improve the level of rugby in the country.

“We want to run these tournaments so we deal with the issues that we usually deal with in the HSBC 7s series in terms of discipline and everything and we want to address it now rather than addressing it in the Olympics which will be costly for us”.

The Super Series kicks off tomorrow.

Defending champions Police Blue is pooled with Uluinakau, Fire and BLK Stallions in Pool A.

In Pool B is Raiwasa Taveuni, Tabadamu, Wadigi Salvo and Eastern Saints.

Jerry Tuwai’s LAR Barbarians is in Pool C with Police White, Wardens and Bukuya.

In Pool D is Ratu Filise, Army, Dominion Brothers and Nawaka.