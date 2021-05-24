Home

Sevens

Devo Babas out to maintain spot in Series

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 31, 2022 4:41 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

Devo Babas will be out to stamp its mark in the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series this weekend.

The Bua-based team will feature as the invitational side against some of the best 7s teams in the country.

Team official Josh Matau says the goal for this weekend is to come in as underdogs and to maintain the spot in the series.

[Photo: Supplied]

The team is originally from Bua but since the lockdown, the team had been based in the west and has been helping in community work as well as training for local 7s tournaments.


[Photo: Supplied]

Manager Salacieli Tabalailai says for the Devo Babas, this is an opportunity not to be missed

“We are really looking forward for the game next week this is our first opportunity to play against them, these are all big teams that we never even met, and we only heard their names, we only watched them on tv- this is our first opportunity to play against them”.


[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Rugby Chief Executive, John O’Connor says the team deserves the spot.

“They performed quiet well in Wairiki, they made it up to the quarter-final and I think semi-final and we look forward to their performance”.


[Photo: Supplied]

Devo Babas is pooled with Uluinakau, Ratu Filise and Police Blue.

The Super 7s Series kicks off on Thursday at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

