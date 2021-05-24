Home

Sevens

Devo Babas one of new teams at Wairiki 7s

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 8, 2021 4:32 pm
The Axcellerate Devo Babas team

One of the senior teams participating for the first time at the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s in Taveuni is the Axcellerate Devo Babas.

The side is made up of 19 young men plucked from several villages in Bua.

This Wairiki 7s is the side’s only second major local tournament to play in.

Article continues after advertisement

Formed during the lockdown in Nadi, the side first participated as a team at the recent Malomalo 7s where they lost to Police Blue in the main quarterfinals.

One of the players, Viliame Kinikinilau says they’re thankful of their new journey.

“Going through the rugby program has really changed myself and elevated me to a new level, it has made an impact on how I used to look at rugby before…there are even things I’m doing now that I didn’t do before”.

The Axcellerate Devo Baba’s side is pooled with Police Blue, Fiji Bitter Service, and Uluinakau in Pool 1.

The men’s competition will kick off on Friday and you can watch the delayed Wairiki 7s coverage on FBC Sports channel.

