Determined Spain takes down Fijiana

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s recorded its first loss going down 21-14 to Spain in the Dubai 7s earlier this evening.

Spain ran rampant to dot three tries to two although Fiji took a clear 14-7 lead at halftime.

Alowesi Nakoci found balance on her feet to score on the first try with a successful conversion

Spain’s Maria Garcia hit back in the fifth minute taking full opportunity of being unmarked on the wing.

Vani Buleki doubled Fiji’s lead before half-time with a successful conversion from Ana Maria Naimasi.

A determined Spain side came out in the second half to dot two tries from Olivia Fresneda and Paula Requena.

Fiji’s efforts for a last-minute try was not enough as Spain strongly defended its territory.

The Fijiana face Ireland next.