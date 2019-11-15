Derenalagi misses spoiling his teammates at training

Fiji 7s captain Meli Derenalagi can’t wait to share the same training ground with the rest of the national squad members.

Derenalagi says training without his teammates for more than two months is quite unusual.

While speaking to FBC Sports today, the former Queen Victoria School student says the advantage of training together is helping each out which was missing while training in isolation.

“It takes big challenge to train on my own and face those consequences like sometimes when you with your brother they start to motivate you to push yourself through”.

The young captain says one of the first thing he will do when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted is to hug his teammates.

“Spoiling the boys, giggling with them, to have that energy back and hug if I could if they annoy me”.

Derenalagi and France bound speedster Aminiasi Tuimaba were guests at the Taki Mai Kava product launch in Suva today.