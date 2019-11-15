Derenalagi looks forward to return to the field

Fiji Airways national men’s 7s captain Meli Derenalagi is looking forward to returning to the fields with his teammates.

The young captain says his teammates play a big role in providing the much needed boost during trainings.

While the team will need to catch-up and work on their game plans and strategies, the 22-year-old says the first thing he will do is to hug the other players.

“Spoiling the boys, giggling with them, to have that energy back and to hug them.”

But the captain knows for this to happen, he will have to wait for COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted and a hug may still be far-fetched with ‘return-to-play’ protocols limiting close contacts between players during trainings.