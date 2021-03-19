Delasau's Sorokoba U-21 beat Ratu Filise

Former Fiji 7s speedster Vilimoni Delasau was shouting the instructions from the sideline to his J Brothers Sorokoba side at day one of the 45th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s today.

The man who was dubbed ‘The Flash’ due to his electrifying speed and magical foot-works is coaching the Sorokoba Under-21 team.

Delasau says the team is made up of players from Sorokoba district which includes Sasa, Talecake, Vadravadra, Natunuku and Sorokoba villages.

“I’m trying to pull the interest of the young people to get them away from drugs, from the streets and other stuff and get them into rugby. I want them to make a living out of rugby as I’ve done, I’m an example to them.”

The 43-year-old’s record of 82 tries in a World 7s Series season still stands.

He achieved the feat in the 1999/2000 season.

The Sorokoba side defeated Ratu Filise 28-5 in its first pool match at the ANZ Stadium today.

In other matches, Dominion Brothers beat Black Heron 14-nil, BDK Lomary edged Paradise Gaunavou 12-7, Aj Pallets Ba River defeated Ravuka Sharks 17-12, Saunivalu thrashed Marist 21-7, and Valkyries outclassed Ck Ezybuy Marist 12-5.

In the women’s category, Seahawks thrashed Fire Womens 28 – 0, Police Blue Diamond Eagles edged Striders 19-12 and Savusavu Womens beat Ck Ezybuy Marist 2 7 – 5