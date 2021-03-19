Defense a concern for Dominion Brothers

The pressure is mounting on the defending Marist 7s Under 21 champion, the Dominion Brothers.

With only two days left until kickoff, the Dominion Brothers hope to brush up on their weaknesses with the sight now set on retaining the prestigious title.

Manager Epeli Matata says defense is a major worry for the side.

“We just have to up our game especially with our defense. These players have been playing in the Super Series so the main thing we are lacking there is our defense.”

Matata says they are expecting nothing less than a rugged display of rugby in the three day tournament.

“One on one tackle is a must because we can’t afford to be missing any tackles with regards to defending the title. So yes it is a must and competing on the ruck as well.”

A winning start on Thursday will set the platform for a successful outing for the defending Marist U21 champs.

The Dominion Brothers face Black Herons on Thursday at 8am at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.