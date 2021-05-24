Defending women's champs in eliminations

Police Womens moves a step closer in its title defense at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The side recorded a win against Savusavu Womens 39-0 and won by default against Eteni Rukunirara who withdrew from the competition.

Other teams that have made it through to the eliminations tomorrow are Army, Wardens, DXC Seahawks and KBL Buses Waitui Waidroka.

The other pool matches are underway at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.