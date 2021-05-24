Winning start for Dominion Brothers

2021 Under21 finalist Dominion Brothers started its title chase on a high defeating Namuaniwaqa 20-0 in the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament underway at the ANZ Stadium.

Ra based team Namuaniwaqa didn’t have any answers for a team that has been a success story for the past seasons.

Dominion Brothers were hot in attack, threatening the opposition’s defensive line seeing them lead 10-0 at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

The Manuapa Lua-coached side was tested in the second half but held off the pressure, sticking to their set-piece play and this paid off with two more unconverted tries.

The U21 competition continues at Laucala.

In other matches, Holling Worth Ravuka Sharks 20-0 Vuda Kings, Cautata Eagles 19-5 EJ Western Marine, Fiji Bitter Service Labasa 12-7 DM Cloudbreak Brothers, Navakawau 19-0 Belolevu Rugby Club, Navatuvula 22-7 Sseekadah Babas.