Defending champs Police impressive at Coral Coast 7s

Defending champions Police have started their 2020 campaign at the McDonalds Coral Coast 7s with an impressive win.

Police with Olympians Kitione Taliga, Samisoni Viriviri and current national sevens squad member Suliano Volivoli hammered Outrigger 31-0 in their first match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

One of the tournament favorites Ratu Filise had to work hard against First Landing in a high scoring game with the Namatakula based side winning by 55-33.

There were also wins for Henibua who defeated Vatutaleikeiviti 12-7 while Redwing beat NFA 12-5.

Tabadamu 7s losing finalist Raiwasa Taveuni worked overtime to beat Shangri-La’s 19 – 10.

Stallions took last year’s losing finalist Tabadamu to the wire before going down 14-7 and Uluinakau defeated Western Sydney Two Blues 12 – 0.

USA Falcons is the only unbeaten overseas team after round one following the 21 all draw with Natadra.