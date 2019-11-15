Home

Defending champs Police Blue still in the hunt

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 25, 2020 6:42 pm

Defending Fiji Bitter Marist 7s champions Police Blue has resurrected their chances of keeping its title at Nasova for another year.

After suffering two losses in pool play to Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarian Brothers and the Sevuloni Mocenacagi led Yamacia, Police Blue bounced back and defeated Naviavia Gladiators 45-0 in its last match which assured them a third place finish in the pool and a place in the pre-eliminations where they beat Dominion Brothers Blue 26-7.

This means the side now progresses to the second elimination tomorrow where they’ll play one of the top 16 teams including the 12 pool winners and four best finishers.

Article continues after advertisement

The 16 pre-elimination winners will take on the best 16 after pool play tomorrow in round two of eliminations where the eight quarterfinalists will be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the top 16 teams based on rankings are as follows:

1.Police White
2.Fire
3.Raiwasa Taveuni
4.Dominion Brothers
5.FDS Barbarian Brothers
6.Tabadamu 1
7.Samurai Navatulevu
8.Wardens Gold
9.Navutulevu
10.Uprising
11.Yasawa Rugby
12.Maravu Taveuni
13.Yamacia
14.Nabouwalu Selection
15.Dritabua Cavaliers
16.Pacific Warrior Nairai

