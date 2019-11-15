Defending champs fall to Jerry Tuwai’s Babas

The defending champions of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s, Police Blue has lost their first game to Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarian Brothers 14-7.

Fiji 7s squad member Kaminieli Rasaku and impressive Suva flanker Taniela Sadrugu scored for the Babas while Sivaniolo Matalomani dotted down for Police.

Other players featuring for the side includes Pio Tuwai and Jiuta Wainiqolo.

The Police Blue team had the services of Kalione Nasoko.

While Blue lost its first match, Police White on the other hand started their Marist 7s campaign on a high.

This is after the side defeated Tuvakarau Army 33-5 in its first pool match.

Police White is playing as the number one team this year.

National reps Livai Ikanikoda, Waisea Nacuqu and Rusiate Matai, Police White ran in five tries for a convincing win.

Meanwhile, in the Under-21 semifinals, Marist will play Tuva and Ratu Filise will take on Dominion Brothers.

The U-21 semifinals is scheduled for 3:32pm today.

The Marist 7s continues at the ANZ Stadium, Buckhurst and Bidesi Parks in Suva.

Entry for today is $7 flat.