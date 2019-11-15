Decision to downsize teams still in progress

The final decision of downsizing the number of participants for the Marist 7s teams is yet to be determined.

But organizers says the plan is to have the number reduced from 40 to 32 teams.

As part of the organizers proposed “return-to-play-protocol” to resume the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the end of the year, President Lawrence Tikaram says they are still trying to figure things out relevant stakeholders.

“Maybe because we may downsize the tournament even further from 40 to 32 that may cause some issues. But we will try to work out those issues as we get closer to some final analysis of the tournament.”

Initially the number of teams registered included 48 mens, 12 Under-20s and eight womens teams.