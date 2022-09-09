Decision making key for Fiji 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fiji 7s side is seeded third at the Rugby World Cup 7s in Cape Town which starts today.

The Waisea Nacuqu captained team is out to win the title after 17 years.

Only assistant coach Viliame Satala has lifted the trophy after winning it in 2005.

Coach Ben Gollings says they can’t afford to give momentum shift to the opposition which means decision making will be the key.

‘‘As a team we’ve discussed our decision making on the field, you know from a management coaching perspective we trust and back our players to make stringent decision’’.

Hosts South Africa are top seeds for the men’s and they’ll face stiff competition from second seed Australia, Fiji and New Zealand.

The seeding for both men’s and women’s competitions were based on points accrued during the World Rugby Sevens Series in 2020 and 2022, while teams who do not participate on the Series were seeded using their rankings gained at World Rugby Sevens events and regional ranking positions ending in July 2022.

Fiji 7s takes on Korea or Wales in the first match at 4:05am tomorrow.

The Fijiana faces Japan at 11:17 tonight in its World Cup opening game.

Training action from Cape Town.[Source:Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]