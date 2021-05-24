Dawai to start, Koroi on the bench

Home

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 24, 2022 12:16 pm
Fiji-born winger Mosese Dawai gets his third start of the season for the Highlanders in Super Rugby Pacific this weekend.

The former Waikato player is on the wing and will don the number 11 jersey against the Blues.

Former All Blacks 7s playmaker Vilimoni Koroi will come off the bench.

Highlanders face the Blues on Saturday at 3.35pm.

Also on Saturday, Chiefs battles Crusaders at 6.05pm and Reds tussles with the Waratahs at 8.45pm.

Round six starts tomorrow with Moana Pasifika facing Hurricanes at 6.05pm followed by the Fijian Drua taking on the Rebels at 8.45pm and Force meet the Brumbies at 11pm.

You can watch the Drua/Rebels clash live on FBC Sports on Walesi.

