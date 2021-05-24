Home

Sevens

Davids out of Edmonton 7s

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 23, 2021 3:40 pm
Angelo Davids [Source: SA Rugby Mag]

South Africa will be without key player Angelo Davids in the Edmonton 7s this weekend.

Davids was in sublime form for the Blitzboks in Vancouver scoring 10 of their 38 tries.

He also became the first player to score 10 tries in a Series event ever since France’s Terry Bouhraoua in 2017 at Cape Town.

Article continues after advertisement

Scans revealed Davids suffered a broken hand and has been replaced by Selvyn Davids.

South Africa is in Pool A with hosts, Canada, Hong Kong and Mexico.

The Blitzbok will face Mexico in its first group match on Sunday at 5.37am.

You can watch all the action from the Edmonton 7s on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

