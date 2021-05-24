Dakuwaqa backs 7s team

One of the players who created history at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil is impressed with Fiji’s progress in Tokyo.

Masivesi Dakuwaqa has been following the team closely in France.

Speaking exclusively to FBC News, Dakuwaqa says the current team has what it takes to deliver the goods.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the national side was really tested in the first two pool games which were good.

“We thank the boys that they improved in every game starting from the pool stages, that is a good sign as we prepare to feature in the semifinal against Argentina.”

The 27-year-old believes fans should back the side and encourage them.

Dakuwaqa adds he is supporting the team from the south of France with former Fiji 7s rep Josua Vici.

Fiji will play Argentina at 2:30pm today in the second semifinal of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In the first semifinal, Great Britain faces New Zealand at 2pm.

The final will be held at 9 tonight.