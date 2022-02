Cup quarterfinalists confirmed

The top eight teams for the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series have been confirmed.

In the first cup quarterfinal tomorrow, Raiwasa Taveuni meets Dominion Brothers, and Tabadamu faces Wadigi Salvo.

Defending Champions Police Blue will battle Ratu Filise and favourite Wardens will meet Army.

Meanwhile, in the women’s quarterfinals, the following teams have booked a spot, Seahawks, Yasawa, Valkyries, and Savusavu.