Sevens

Critical test for Fijiana 7s

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 10, 2021 5:45 am
Fijiana 7s. [Source: FIji Rugby]

Playing against the top two dominant women’s sevens teams, Australia and New Zealand is critical for Fijiana 7s on the road to the Tokyo, Japan Olympic Games.

Fijiana 7s will go against the Black Ferns and Australia in a three-day Oceania Rugby Sevens tournament in Townsville from the 25th to the 27th of this month.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli says playing against the two tactical, physical sides will determine a number of factors for them.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to execute what we have been doing. It will help the management, especially the coaches and myself to gage the individual player’s performances, in unions and how we can balance and select the right combination going towards the Tokyo Olympics.”

Fuli adds to put their combinations to test, the 19 member squad will be spread out in the three days.

He says the benchmark has been set by the top teams and their role is to prepare the team well both mentally and physically to put up a strong challenge.

From the 19, Fuli says the players that are fit, tough and plays smart will make the cut for the final 13 that will head straight into the Olympics.

