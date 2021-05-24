Creating balance key for Fijiana

Fijiana Head Coach Saiasi Fuli hopes the team can mirror its Tokyo Olympics performance in the upcoming Dubai 7s tournament.

The squad completed its first week of camp over the weekend with new players familiarizing themselves with the system.

Six new faces have joined the squad including the likes of former Adi Cakobau School sprinters, Laisani Moceisawana and Naomi Navuga as well as 2019 Latter Day Saints 200m runner, Sereana Vulaono .

Fuli says creating that mixture in the squad will allow for a consistent trend in the years to come.

“It’s good to have a balanced squad. We’ve retained the players that won the bronze medal in the Olympics and we also have to think of the future by bringing in new girls.”

Fuli says including newbies will encourage healthy competition amongst the players, pushing for a spot in the final selection.

The Fijiana 7s squad members will play for their respective clubs in the final leg of the Super 7s Series next month.