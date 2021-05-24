Home

Sevens

COVID strikes Fiji team, out of Malaga 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 15, 2022 11:28 am
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

A few national sevens players and management for the Malaga and Seville 7s in Spain had returned positive COVID results according to the Fiji Rugby Union.

This means our teams will not feature at the Malaga 7s that starts next Friday because of the mandatory seven days isolation.

FRU has released a statement confirming both the Fiji Airways Men’s and Women’s teams won’t be traveling to Spain tonight as planned.

This is after a few players and management had returned positive results as part of their 72 hours pre-departure compliance requirements tests.

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor said as per traveling protocols both teams went through the COVID-19 PCR test and unfortunately a few results turned out positive.

O’Connor says the management and players who have tested positive are all well and are also asymptomatic but taking into consideration that the entire team is primary contacts and after discussions with the Ministry of Health and considering the safety and welfare of everyone, the entire team have moved into the mandatory seven days isolation in their respective camps last night after results were received.

FRU is working with the Ministry of Health to ensure compliance with the protocols and having the required testing to ensure everyone is cleared so they can return to train safely with the intention of participating in the Seville 7s the following week.

The FRU CEO says they’re working closely with hosts Spain in terms of rescheduling the flights and compliance with tournament requirements prior to departure.

All the players and management had tested negative in the routine rapid antigen test and everyone involved is disappointed with the developments but the safety and welfare of everyone involved is always the priority according to O’Connor.

O’Connor adds this incident shows how unpredictable the current Omicron variant transmits even when the 7s teams are in a bubble.

It has also allowed FRU to review its COVID-19 protocols around pre-tournament requirements in Fiji such as camps, training and travel to allow for both teams to travel internationally and participate in the Sevens Series.

FRU is also reassuring the families that players are all well and thank them for their support.

