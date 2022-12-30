Coral Coast 7s live on FBC Sports

FBC Manager Sports Jamie Toro [left] with Russel Blaik

Rugby fans in Fiji will for the first time watch the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s live and exclusive on high definition.

This is after the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation today inked a deal with organizers to be the tournament’s official TV partner.

All the three days action will be shown live on FBC Sports HD channel.

Organizing Committee member and Outrigger Resort Manager, Russel Blaik says they’re glad the tournament is back on.

‘The last tournament was held in 2020 so we’ve missed two years but this tournament in partnership with FBC looks like being one of the best tournaments out of our 11 year history so we got a record number of record number of international teams coming this year both in the youth division, women’s division and men’s division.”

FBC Manager Sports Jamie Toro says they’re excited to team up with Coral Coast 7s after a few years.

Toro adds both organizations share the same vision of developing grassroots sports.

Overseas fans can watch the action live as well on the FBC pop channel and payment details will be released soon.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off on January 12 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.