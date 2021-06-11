Contract a blessing but Olympics is priority: Wainiqolo

Olympics is the main priority at the moment for Fiji 7s squad member Jiuta Wainiqolo even after recently securing a three-year deal with French Top 14 club Toulon.

Getting a contract is a milestone achievement, but the 22-year-old remains steadfast in his goal to help Fiji defend its gold medal in Tokyo, Japan.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports from Australia, Wainiqolo says his first professional contract will surely benefit him, Fiji, and especially his family.

“For me it’s about creating a legacy for myself and be able to provide for my family back home. But right now my job is to win the second for Fiji back to back.”

Since joining the 7s team last year, Wainiqolo says he has grown in terms of fitness.

He adds that he will use this to his advantage when transitioning to fifteens.

“My transition to 7s has made me adapt to my fitness level to a high enough degree to have a positive effect in a 40-minute game as I will need to have a positive effect in an 80-minute game which is a different skill-set.”

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student is currently in Australia preparing for the Oceania 7s that will be held next weekend.