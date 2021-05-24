Consistent Fijiana makes another final

Fijiana has booked itself another final showdown defeating France 17-12 in its final pool match in Dubai.

Fijiana’s defense stood out, leaving no room for the French speedsters to run through.

France scored first, capitalizing off a knock-on from the Fijiana meters away from their own try line.

Set-piece play from the Frenh sent Camille Grassineau over the tryline.

Desperate play from both sides saw the ball being tossed around, Fijian benefitted from this as they got possession, spread it wide to Aloesi Nakoci who raced from coast to coast to put Fiji on the board.

Fijiana led France 7-5 at halftime.

Nakoci struck again a minute into the second spell, using her pace well to out run the French defenders.

They punished France again minutes after with Nadroga lass Reapi Uluinasau showcasing some skillful footwork, side-stepping the French defenders to score Fijiana’s third try.

France hit back with Joanna Grisez fanning off a Fijian defender to give them some hope.

With a converted try separating the two, the French showed desperation but luck wasn’t on their side as their final pass couldn’t connect, handing the Fijiana their second HSBC 7s final.