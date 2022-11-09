Competitive opponents good for Fiji 7s

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/Twitter]

Fiji Airway’s men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings believes being placed in a competitive pool for the Dubai 7s tournament is good.

He says Argentina, New Zealand and Uruguay are all capable of causing upsets and it’s critical they get out of the pool victorious.

Gollings says it will also set the tone for their placing in the World Series.

“It’s going to be major and ultimately it sets up the World Series because it’s important that we get out of this pool against Uruguay, Argentina and New Zealand so, it’s good that 7s is getting so competitive.”

The team arrived in the country yesterday and will resume camp next Tuesday.

Gollings says the players are given time to spend with family while working on their recovery at their respective homes.

The Dubai 7s tournament is scheduled for the 2nd and 3rd of next month.