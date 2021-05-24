Home

Sevens

Comeback win for Fijiana

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 3, 2021 8:29 pm
Aloesi Nakoci scored one of the tries for the Fijiana [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fijiana 7s side came from behind to beat the United States of America 21-12.

The national women’s side now has two wins from two in the group stages.

USA was in the lead majority of the first half after Naya Tapper scored in the first minute of the match.

Tapper had a chance to get her double but a technical tackle by Ra native e Aloesi Nakoci denied her the try.

Fijiana tidied up their passes seeing Nakoci deceived the USA defenders with a wrap-around to race to the try-line.

The conversion by Reapi Uluinasau saw Fijiana lead 7-5 at half-time.

USA reclaimed the lead again minutes into the second half with a try to Ilona Maher.

Fijiana rioted after this seeing some technical play from captain Rusila Nagasu who made a volleyball pass to Sesenieli Donu.

A nice restart kick from Uluinasau set up well for Donu who won the ball and raced to the try-line untouched.

Fijiana will take on Great Britain at 12:14am tomorrow and then France at 8.29pm.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
FRIDAY03rd December
M305:00PMRussia17 - 5BrazilPool A
M105:00PMFrance33 - 12Great BritainPool B
M405:22PMAustralia40 - 0SpainPool A
M205:22PMFiji24 - 19IrelandPool B
M507:40PMFrance29 - 0IrelandPool B
M608:02PMFiji21 - 12USAPool B
M708:24PMRussia-SpainPool B
M808:46PMAustralia-CanadaPool B
M911:52PMUSA-IrelandPool A
SATURDAY04th December
M1012:14AMFiji-Great BritainPool B
M1103:07AMCanada-SpainPool B
M1204:05AMAustralia-BrazilPool B
M1505:00PMBrazil-SpainPool A
M1305:00PMGreat Britain-IrelandPool A
M1605:22PMRussia-CanadaPool B
M1405:22PMFrance-USAPool B
M1708:07PMGreat Britain-USAPool A
M188:29PMFiji-FrancePool A
M198:51PMBrazil-CanadaPool B
M209:13PMAustralia-RussiaPool A
SUNDAY05th December
KnockoutStages
M211:04AM5th Pool A-5th Pool B9th Place Play-off
M2212:19PM4th Pool A-4th Pool B7th Place Play-off
M2312:41AM3rd Pool A-3rd Pool B5th Place Play-off
M2402:07AM2nd Pool A-2nd Pool BBronze Final
M2502:56AM1st Pool A-1st Pool BCup Final

