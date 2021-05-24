Cold weather fails to deter Fijiana 7s

The cold weather in Brisbane, Australia failed to deter the Fijiana 7s from going all out at training.

Team co-captain Tokasa Seniyasi says they adjusted well to the weather and responded well during training while in quarantine.

She adds they’re fortunate to be playing against two of the top teams in women’s sevens history this weekend.

‘Few new players will make their debut in the Oceania 7s, international stage, the bond, and team spirit is very positive and all on the same page. This is very important to us because we meeting the two main teams, they’re at the top in World Series’.

Seniyasi will be assisted by Olympian Rusila Nagasau who is the other Fijiana co-captain at the Oceania 7s.

The Naitasiri fly-half they have classroom and blackboard sessions every day.

She adds they also watched how New Zealand and Australia play and what approach they would take against them.

The Fijiana takes on Australia in their opening Oceania 7s match at 5.06pm on Friday, before playing New Zealand at 10.14pm.