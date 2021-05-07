Home

Sevens

Coaching next for Kolinisau

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 15, 2021 12:37 pm
Osea Kolinisau [Source: djcoilrugby]

Sevens rugby remains close to the heart of Olympic gold medal winning captain Osea Kolinisau.

Though, the 35-year-old joined Major League Rugby in USA four years ago, Kolinisau plans to one day return to 7s, but not as a player.

Currently playing for the US based club, Old Glory Washington, Kolinisau says he is hoping to one day coach the Fiji 7s side.

Article continues after advertisement

“My dream is to coach 7s and I would love to go back one day and coach the Fiji 7s squad.”

Though there were many doubts surrounding his code switch, Kolinisau says it was the best decision ever made.

“I think some opportunities only come once. I’d rather you take the opportunity then you regret it later. I know there is a lure to play for Fiji and there is a lot of boys to play for Fiji too.”

There has been a growing interest from local players to join professional rugby.

Other Fijians playing professional rugby are Serupepeli Vularika, Jasa Veremalua, Paul Balekana and Apisai Tauyavuca

