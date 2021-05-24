Close win for favorites Raiwasa Taveuni, quarter-finalists confirmed

Fiji 7s players Manueli Maisamoa and Iowane Raturaciri made their presence felt as Raiwasa Taveuni came out victorious in its elimination round.

The side-edged HPA Dominion Brothers 17-12 at the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Carnival.

They bounced back stronger from their earlier loss to Nawaka 7-nil in the group stages.

In other elimination matches, Wardens 26-17 Nakaiolo, Nawaka 14-10 Holy Cross, Army Green 14-0 Somosomo Sharks, Tabadamu 12-5 Axellerate Devo Babas, Raiwasa Resort Taveuni nil-17 Maravu Taveuni, Police Blues 36-nil Tagimoucia Blues.

Wardens proved to be the stronger side in its match against Nakaiolo – beating them 16-17.

Ratu Filise came out victors against the Savuiqali Marine side 17-7.