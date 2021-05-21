Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
18 new cases of COVID-19 since last night|Breach of health restrictions a real concern|Wearing of masks in containment areas now mandatory|86 active COVID cases in Fiji|Vaccination for the Central Division to start tomorrow|Cane crushing season dates discussed|Some screening clinic in the Central Division relocated|Waila and Tacirua being screened and in isolation|More details expected soon on areas of interest|All movement stopped in and out of Muanikoso|51 arrested for social gathering|No bus services for containment areas on Sundays|Shop N Save Nabua cordoned off|4,769 food packs distributed yesterday|Eight more test positive including family from Samabula|Muanikoso cases not linked|Staying indoors best option for Nadali resident|Families receive hot meals from First Responders|Muanikoso records three new COVID-19 cases, area locked down|Parts of Muanikoso cordoned off|MCTTT establishes digital portal|Markets buzzing following weekend of lockdown|Estimated 3,000 food packs to be distributed today|Rakiraki containment zone lifted|PS Health acknowledges efforts by Police|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Clean sweep win for All Blacks 7s

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 23, 2021 6:00 pm
Amanaki Nicole on attack for the NZ 7s side against Australia [Source: All Blacks 7s/Twitter]

The All Blacks had a clean sweep win against trans-Tasman rival Australia in their warm-up tournament.

The All Blacks dominated the three days tournament in Auckland prepping up for the Tokyo Olympics.

They won 36-5 in match five which was their biggest victory of the weekend.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: All Blacks 7s/Twitter]

The side finished day three with a 31-14 triumph to make it six wins from six.


[Source: All Blacks 7s/Twitter]

The Black Ferns only conceded a lost against their counter-part in the three day tournament.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.