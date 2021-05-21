Clean sweep win for All Blacks 7s

The All Blacks had a clean sweep win against trans-Tasman rival Australia in their warm-up tournament.

The All Blacks dominated the three days tournament in Auckland prepping up for the Tokyo Olympics.

They won 36-5 in match five which was their biggest victory of the weekend.

[Source: All Blacks 7s/Twitter]

The side finished day three with a 31-14 triumph to make it six wins from six.



[Source: All Blacks 7s/Twitter]

The Black Ferns only conceded a lost against their counter-part in the three day tournament.

How about the netball skills from Tim Mikkelson @SilverFernsNZ? 🏐 See you down at Orākei Domain at 3.30pm for the FINAL GAME of the series! 📹: @skysportnz #TransTasman7s pic.twitter.com/ssOUkou0Il — All Blacks Sevens (@AllBlacks7s) May 23, 2021