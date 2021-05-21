Sevens
Clean sweep win for All Blacks 7s
May 23, 2021 6:00 pm
Amanaki Nicole on attack for the NZ 7s side against Australia [Source: All Blacks 7s/Twitter]
The All Blacks had a clean sweep win against trans-Tasman rival Australia in their warm-up tournament.
The All Blacks dominated the three days tournament in Auckland prepping up for the Tokyo Olympics.
They won 36-5 in match five which was their biggest victory of the weekend.
[Source: All Blacks 7s/Twitter]
The side finished day three with a 31-14 triumph to make it six wins from six.
[Source: All Blacks 7s/Twitter]
The Black Ferns only conceded a lost against their counter-part in the three day tournament.
How about the netball skills from Tim Mikkelson @SilverFernsNZ? 🏐
See you down at Orākei Domain at 3.30pm for the FINAL GAME of the series!
📹: @skysportnz #TransTasman7s pic.twitter.com/ssOUkou0Il
— All Blacks Sevens (@AllBlacks7s) May 23, 2021
A video that lives in our mind rent free?.. this one 🔥
See more of this kind of action today in the final day of #TransTasman7s, 11am @ Grammar TEC.
📹: @skysportnz pic.twitter.com/SYkTqHrCVc
— All Blacks Sevens (@AllBlacks7s) May 22, 2021