Chile to bank on Berti in Vancouver 7s

Chile will be banking on the experience of exciting young playmaker Sebastian Berti in the Vancouver 7s this weekend.

Berti is one of the newbies in the Chile National Rugby Union squad but he comes with high expectations given his professional rugby stint in Ireland.

He recently earned himself a place in the esteemed Leinster Academy as fly-half, under the leadership of Los Pumas legend Felipe Contepomi.

Chile is in Pool C with 2019 Series runners-up, the USA, Canada and Germany.

You can watch all the action from the Vancouver 7s this Sunday and Monday on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.