Cheslin Kolbe eyes Olympics with Springboks 7s

Springboks’ Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe says he is holding discussions with the South African Rugby Union to play at this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old who won a bronze medal at Rio 2016, says in November he was eyeing winning gold but had yet to speak to the governing body about featuring in Japan.

Kolbe says playing in the Olympics, representing your country at one of the biggest stages of the world is a big opportunity and if he can go it will be a blessing.

Kolbe says at the end of last year he wanted to add Olympic success to his trophy-laden 2019 where he won the World Cup, the Rugby Championship and the French Top 14 title.

[Source: RUGBY.com]