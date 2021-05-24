Changes made to 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s format

The 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will be different from any other year.

With 48 men, eight women, and 16 under 18 to under 21 teams participating in the three-day tournament, Marist Rugby Club President, Lawerance Tikaram says this year the competition will have a whole new format altogether.

Tikaram adds the new format will be announced in a month’s time.

“March 6th or when the first 48 teams register along with the 16 under 18 to under 21 teams and ofcourse the eight women’s team that will be participating in the three-day event, Thursday Friday and Saturday under a new format, we will announce the format. We have a new format again, which will make the event more exciting.”

The tournament was officially launched at the Paradise Beverage headquarters in Walu Bay today.

Paradise Beverage General Manager Sales and Corporate Affairs, Joe Rodan says every year tournaments like the Marist 7s have been a great source of investment for the company and rugby as a whole.

“As far as the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s, we will continue to sponsor the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s, it’s been for 46 years, and I’m sure it will continue for a long time because it is the key of all 7s tournaments in Fiji.”

From this success, he adds they are looking at sponsoring 12 local tournaments next year.

The tournament will run from the 24th to the 25th of March at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Registration is open for all teams with the fee for the men’s teams at $750, while the women’s and Under 16 and 21 will pay $450.