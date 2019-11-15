Home

Sevens

Changes expected in Fiji 7s side for Hamilton

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 2, 2020 4:31 pm
Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber

Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber is not shying away from the fact that he will be making a few changes for the Hamilton and Sydney tournaments.

With Captain Paula Dranisinukula in doubt due to injury, there are going to be a few more players who will miss the trip to the next two tournaments.

Baber says some of the players who featured in Dubai and Cape Town did not perform up to expectations.

Article continues after advertisement

“Obviously there’s a group of players we have grown over the last two years a couple of boys stayed here and continue to train while we were in Dubai and South Africa and ultimately that come back in and aren’t hitting the standards at training and I didn’t feel hit the standards in Dubai and South Africa then potentially replacements will be put into their position of boys who have to continue to work hard and develop what they need to do”.

The Fiji 7s team have started their preparations for Hamilton in New Zealand which will be held on the 25th and 26th of this month.

Fiji is pooled with Samoa, Australia, and Argentina.

You can watch Hamilton 7s LIVE on FBC TV.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
SATURDAY25 JANUARY
M110:57AMIreland-CanadaPool C
M211:19AMFrance-SpainPool C
M311:41AMKenya-EnglandPool B
M412:03PMSouth Africa-JapanPool B
M512:25PMArgentina-AustraliaPool D
M612:47PMFiji-SamoaPool D
M701:09PMScotland-USAPool A
M801:31PMNew Zealand-WalesPool A
M904:24PMIreland-SpainPool C
M1004:46PMFrance-CanadaPool C
M1105:08PMKenya-JapanPool B
M1205:30PMSouth Africa-EnglandPool B
M1306:05PMArgentina-SamoaPool D
M1406:35PMFiji-AustraliaPool D
M1507:05PMScotland-WalesPool A
M1607:33PMNew Zealand-USAPool A
SUNDAY26 January
M1710:07AMCanada-SpainPool C
M1810:29AMFrance-IrelandPool C
M1910:51AMEngland-JapanPool B
M2011:13AMSouth Africa-KenyaPool B
M2111:35AMAustralia-SamoaPool D
M2211:57AMFiji-ArgentinaPool D
M2312:19PMUSA-WalesPool A
M2412:41PMNew Zealand-ScotlandPool A
KnockoutStages
M253:20PM1st Pool B-1st Pool CCup Semifinal
M263:42PM1st Pool A-1st Pool DCup Semifinal
M2704:10PM3rd Best 4th-4th Best 4th15th Place Play-off
M284:32PMBest 4th-2nd Best 4th13th Place Play-off
M294:54PM3rd Best 3rd-4th Best 4th11th Place Play-off
M305:16PMBest 3rd-2nd Best 3rd9th Place Play-off
M315:38PM3rd Best 2nd-4th Best 2nd7th Place Play-off
M326:00PMBest 2nd-2nd Best 2nd5th Place Play-off
M336:59PMLoser M25-Loser M26Bronze Final
M347:56AMWinner M25-Winner M26Cup Final

