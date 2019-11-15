Changes expected in Fiji 7s side for Hamilton

Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber is not shying away from the fact that he will be making a few changes for the Hamilton and Sydney tournaments.

With Captain Paula Dranisinukula in doubt due to injury, there are going to be a few more players who will miss the trip to the next two tournaments.

Baber says some of the players who featured in Dubai and Cape Town did not perform up to expectations.

“Obviously there’s a group of players we have grown over the last two years a couple of boys stayed here and continue to train while we were in Dubai and South Africa and ultimately that come back in and aren’t hitting the standards at training and I didn’t feel hit the standards in Dubai and South Africa then potentially replacements will be put into their position of boys who have to continue to work hard and develop what they need to do”.

The Fiji 7s team have started their preparations for Hamilton in New Zealand which will be held on the 25th and 26th of this month.

Fiji is pooled with Samoa, Australia, and Argentina.

You can watch Hamilton 7s LIVE on FBC TV.