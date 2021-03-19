Champs Tabadamu top ranked team in elimination

Defending Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s champions Tabadamu is the top-ranked team in the men’s competition after day two yesterday.

Fiji Shadow is the second-best team followed by Blue Diamond from the Police Special Response Unit in Narere.

Police Blue is the fourth-ranked side.

The four unbeaten teams are part of the 14 who have qualified for the eliminations while another two sides will be confirmed after two pre-elimination games this morning.

Looking at the elimination fixtures, Uluinakau will play Raiwasa Taveuni, Blue Diamond takes on Baravi Brothers before Fire meets Sydney Bukuya.

In the fourth elimination, Fiji Shadow faces a pre-elimination winner, Ratu Filise will again meet LAR Barbarians after losing to the Pio Tuwai coached side 15-7 in pool play yesterday.

Police Blue battles Hydro followed by Army Red and Army Green match.

The last elimination sees Tabadamu play the other pre-eliminator winner.

Day three will start at 8am, however, the main elimination kicks off at 9:30am.

The first women’s semifinal will be held at 8:42am with Seahawks playing Striders before Blue Diamond faces Valkaries.