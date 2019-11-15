Caubati back in 7s competition

The Caubati side will mark their return to a major competition when they take the field tomorrow in the upcoming 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s tournament.

The Nasinu-based team has been absent from 7s tournaments around the country for the past years.

However, the club is on a comeback under the guidance of former Fijiana 7s and 15s player Asinate Savu.

One of the players who started his journey with the Caubati club and later represented Fiji in 7s was Sikeli Ratulevu.

Former Fiji 7s rep Waqabaca Kotobalavu, former Fiji Drua stars Luke Tagi and Peni Raidre also featured for the club.

Consisting of players from the ages of 16 to 25, mentor Savu says the team has a long way to go.

“My aim is to train them well enough so they can one day be in the national team and also for them to just stick to the basics and make sure to finish in the top four in the tournament.”

Savu adds consistent will be key for them as they seek a winning start in the tournament.

Caubati will compete in the FBC men’s category tomorrow at 9am at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.