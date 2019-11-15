Captains bring hope and inspiration ahead of Canada 7s

The unique spirit and character-building values of rugby were on show today.

16 international captains attended the Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver ahead of the Vancouver 7s this weekend.

While preparing for the sixth round of the Sevens Series, the captains took time out to visit the home for children who are undergoing treatment for serious medical conditions and bring a sense of joy and inspiration to the children and their families.

Co-Captain Ratu Meli Derenalagi represented Fiji at the event.

Canada Captain Nathan Hirayama says Ronald McDonald House is a really special place where seriously sick children can come with their families and stay while they’re getting treatment at the hospital.

The captain’s activity is part of a community engagement programme of ‘Impact Beyond’ legacy activities that is being run in the lead up to the HSBC Canada Sevens to connect with different sections of Vancouver society.

South Africa captain Stedman Gans says they have their Blitzboks mission statement ‘to inspire hope’ written on their jerseys and it is a privilege for him to represent the team at the event.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side will play Wales at 7:37am on Sunday followed by Canada at 10:49am before the last pool match against France at 2:33pm.

You can watch the Vancouver 7s live on FBC TV.

Source: World Rugby