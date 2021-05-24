Home

Sevens

Captain courageous Tuwai shines in quarter-final win

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 27, 2021 10:26 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji 7s side will play Argentina in the semifinal of the Tokyo Olympic Games after beating Australia in the quarter-final 19-0.

Coach Gareth Baber made a change to side that started against Great Britain with Kalione Nasoko replacing Asaeli Tuivuaka at hooker.

Both sides committed basic mistakes early in the game before Fiji 7s captain Jerry Tuwai struck first with a try after fooling the Australian defense with his trade mark skip step.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia could have side before halftime but Waisea Nacuqu made a try saving tackle dislodging the ball from the Australian player on the tryline.

Fiji made some changes but Australia played with attitude and applied the pressure but the national side’s defense stood tall.

Tuwai again showed his magic with his second try while Aminiasi Tuimaba added another.

In the first semifinal, Great Britain will play the All Blacks 7s.

Great Britain came from a 21-nil down to win against USA.

The 2016 Rio Games silver medalists beat USA 26-21.

New Zealand defeated Canada 21-10 in the first quarterfinal.

The All Blacks 7s scored all the points in the first half while Canada produced a brave late fight back in the second spell.

A six men Argentina side defeated one of the gold medal favorites South Africa 19-14 in their quarter clash.

Argentina veteran Gaston Revol copped a red after two minutes in the first half when they were trailing 7-nil.

However, Revol’s sent off inspired the Argentinians and they managed to score two successive tries to lead 14-7 at the break.

Argentina managed to score another try for a 19-7 lead before South Africa was awarded a penalty try with 40 seconds to go.

Even though Argentina lost another player to the bin for a deliberate knock on leading up to the penalty try, the side hung on for a famous and memorable win.

The semi-final will kick off at 2pm tomorrow and the final at 9pm.

